Judy & Kim Go Head-To-Head In This Explosive ‘LHHNY’ Reunion Teaser

23 hours ago

Alea Jo
Women's March on Washington - Rally

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty


It’s a clash of the titans on the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion special and by titans, we mean Judy and Kim. The cast met up for a final hoorah (a.k.a fight) and to tie up loose ends (a.k.a fight) and as expected the drama between Yandy, Mendeecees, Samantha and Erika reached a new low.


Erika accused Yandy” target=”_blank”>Yandy of knowingly dating with Mendeecees while he was cheating on her and says Mendeecees would make up excuses about walking his dog to sneak away.

Then the mothers stepped in. A shouting match ensued and insults were thrown. The clip ends with the concensus that Mendeecees was pretty much cheating on everyone. Got it.

Part one of the reunion airs Monday at 8/7c on VH1.

Photos