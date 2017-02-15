DL Hughley Slams Trump Administration Amid Russia Scandal

Comedian and nationally syndicated radio host D.L. Hughley joins Cedric The Entertainer, Charlie Murphy, George Lopez and Eddie Griffin on The Comedy Get Down Tour. Hughley talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Beyonce‘s performance at the Grammys, Donald Trump and Michael Flynn.
On Flynn’s resignation:
“That’s high treason. Can you imagine if President Obama would’ve been in contact with a foreign government? White people are bold. It’s an interesting time. This is illegal. We know now that Russia was involved in our election. We know what happened.”
The Comedy Get Down tour stops in Orlando, Feburary 18th and Chicago March 11th.
