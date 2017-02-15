Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Chance The Rapper Covers ESPN Magazine

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper is on the cover of ESPN the Magazine’s Entertainment issue. He speaks on his Magnificent Coloring Day festival, social issues in Chicago and using his power in a positive way.

Lil Uzi Vert covers the latest Fader magazine. Inside he talks about how success changed his worldview and makes some cryptic comments about hating “this rap [stuff].”

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

13 photos Launch gallery

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Covers ESPN Magazine

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/chance-the-rapper"><strong>Chance The Rapper</strong></a> was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Chance , Covers , donjuanfasho , espn , Fasho Celebrity News , Magazine , rapper , The

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 day ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 day ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 day ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 2 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 2 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 2 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 2 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 2 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 4 days ago
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 5 days ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 6 days ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 6 days ago
Photos