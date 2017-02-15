Drake Went On A Date With 2 Models

Drake is taking YOLO to new heights. The Canadian superstar recently went out on a date with not one but two models.

Drizzy was spotted wining and dining Swedish model twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta at a London restaurant called Novikov this week. Apparently he’s known them for a while and even has a tattoo of their last name on his arm.

The model twins first appeared in Drake’s Please Forgive Me short film. (HipHopDX)

Fasho Thoughts: