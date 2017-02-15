Drake Went On A Date With 2 Models

Drake is taking YOLO to new heights. The Canadian superstar recently went out on a date with not one but two models.
Drizzy was spotted wining and dining Swedish model twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta at a London restaurant called Novikov this week. Apparently he’s known them for a while and even has a tattoo of their last name on his arm.
The model twins first appeared in Drake’s Please Forgive Me short film. (HipHopDX)
Fasho Thoughts:
- They’ve been flirting on social media for a while. He shared a picture of the twins on Instagram earlier this week with hearts and kisses emojis in the captions.
- He dined with video vixen Rosee Divine just a few weeks ago in Amsterdam.
- I guess J-Lo and Drake are over — if that relationship was even real to begin with.
- The twins say they consider it an honor to have their name tattooed on Drake’s arm.
- Are they just friends or is Drake out here having threesomes with twin models?
- Enough people out
