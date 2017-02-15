Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Drake Went On A Date With 2 Models

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Drake is taking YOLO to new heights. The Canadian superstar recently went out on a date with not one but two models.

Drizzy was spotted wining and dining Swedish model twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta at a London restaurant called Novikov this week. Apparently he’s known them for a while and even has a tattoo of their last name on his arm.

The model twins first appeared in Drake’s Please Forgive Me short film. (HipHopDX)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They’ve been flirting on social media for a while. He shared a picture of the twins on Instagram earlier this week with hearts and kisses emojis in the captions.
  • He dined with video vixen Rosee Divine just a few weeks ago in Amsterdam.
  • I guess J-Lo and Drake are over — if that relationship was even real to begin with.
  • The twins say they consider it an honor to have their name tattooed on Drake’s arm.
  • Are they just friends or is Drake out here having threesomes with twin models?
  • Enough people out
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

22 photos Launch gallery

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Continue reading Drake Went On A Date With 2 Models

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

2 Models , a , date , donjuanfasho , Drake , Fasho Celebrity News , on , went , With

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 day ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 day ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 day ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 2 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 2 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 2 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 2 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 2 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 4 days ago
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 5 days ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 6 days ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 6 days ago
Photos