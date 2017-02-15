SharifDKingLive PNB Rock – “Notice Me” (Video)

If you haven’t noticed PNB Rock has been unloading music and videos galore in the new year. Aside from “Going through The Motions” being PNB Rock’s Latest project, he has been showing his creativity a bit more these days. Watch PNB Rock’s social media enthused video which highlights the things that people of today focus on for the sake of getting noticed.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDking

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing