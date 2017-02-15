Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd has experienced a lot of success in his career in the last few years, and which has thrust him into the limelight, and the arms of some high-profile women, like his ex Bella Hadid and his new lady, Selena Gomez.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Based off of just that bit of dating history, one can’t help but wonder if the loc’d up entertainer is ever into black women. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend Bella Hadid Cheating On Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Why Didn’t Weeknd Get Shot For Punching A Cop? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: The Weeknd Brings Out Nicki Minaj On “SNL” & Then This Happened [VIDEO]
The Best & Worst Looks From The NAACP Image Awards
30 photos Launch gallery
The Best & Worst Looks From The NAACP Image Awards
1. Kerry Washington1 of 30
2. Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae2 of 30
3. Denzel Washington3 of 30
4. Serayah4 of 30
5. Serayah5 of 30
6. Regina King6 of 30
7. Sierra McClain7 of 30
8. Yara Shahidi8 of 30
9. Tracee Ellis Ross9 of 30
10. Terrence Howard and his wife10 of 30
11. Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton & Omari Hardwick11 of 30
12. John Legend12 of 30
13. Joe Morton13 of 30
14. Jay Ellis14 of 30
15. Iyanla Van Zant15 of 30
16. Joseph Sikora16 of 30
17. Gaborey Sidibe17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19. Erica Ash19 of 30
20. Chloe and Halle20 of 30
21. Bryshere Gray21 of 30
22. Bre-Z22 of 30
23. Jurnee and Jussie Smollett Bell23 of 30
24. Keesha Sharp24 of 30
25. Laurence Fishburne25 of 30
26. LeToya Luckett26 of 30
27. Lynn Whitfield27 of 30
28. The cast of 'The Real'28 of 30
29. Andra Day29 of 30
30. Taraji P. Henson30 of 30
comments – Add Yours