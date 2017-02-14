NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama, Now Out Under Trump

The man who once said “fear of Muslims is rational” is out for lying about his contact with Russia.
Embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned from his post Monday night, a few short weeks after the Justice Department informed the White House that it believed he could be subject to blackmail.
The Washington Post reports that Sally Yates, then acting Attorney General, informed the White House of the possible breach late last month. Yates was later fired because of her refusal to support Trump’s travel ban.
Yates and others were concerned that Flynn had been in contact with a Russian diplomat through texts and calls and discussed sanctions against the country because of its interference with the 2016 election through hacking.
The thing that seemed to have done Flynn in, though, was that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about these communications with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
The Vice President then embarrassingly repeated the misinformation in television appearances.
The Post reports that in a Feb. 8 interview with the outlet, “Flynn categorically denied discussing sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, repeating public assertions made in January by top Trump officials. One day after the interview, Flynn revised his account, telling The Post through a spokesman that he “couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”
“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn said in his resignation letter.
Trump, who is almost loyal to a fault to his choices for cabinet positions, reportedly said that Flynn had to go because he lied to him and Pence (and not because our national security was at risk for playing footsie with the Russians.)
Flynn, it should be noted, was fired by President Obama. Fox News reports that his military career ended when Obama dismissed him as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014. Flynn has said he was pushed out for holding tougher views than Obama about Islamic extremism (this was a man who once said, “fear of Muslims is rational.” But Fox reports that a former senior U.S. official said the firing was for insubordination, after Flynn failed to follow guidance from superiors.
“I think misleading the vice president was the key,” said Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on the Today show on Tuesday morning.
1. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
1 of 62
2. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
2 of 62
3. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
3 of 62
4. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
4 of 62
5. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
5 of 62
6. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
6 of 62
7. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
7 of 62
8. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
8 of 62
9. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
9 of 62
10. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
10 of 62
11. 14786133097686
Source:Getty
11 of 62
12. 14786133156128
Source:Getty
12 of 62
13. 14786133181252
Source:Getty
13 of 62
14. 14786133224577
Source:Getty
14 of 62
15. 14786133255202
Source:Getty
15 of 62
16. 14786133295963
Source:Getty
16 of 62
17. 621760904
Source:Getty
17 of 62
18. 14786133381259
Source:Getty
18 of 62
19. 621760872
Source:Getty
19 of 62
20. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
20 of 62
21. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
Source:Getty
21 of 62
22. 14786133413393
Source:Getty
22 of 62
23. 621760848
Source:Getty
23 of 62
24. 14786133452818
Source:Getty
24 of 62
25. 1478613350056
Source:Getty
25 of 62
26. 14786133520215
Source:Getty
26 of 62
27. 14786136802061
Source:Getty
27 of 62
28. 14786136783334
Source:Getty
28 of 62
29. 14786136831172
Source:Getty
29 of 62
30. 14786136847305
Source:Getty
30 of 62
31. 14786136920061
Source:Getty
31 of 62
32. 14786136904927
Source:Getty
32 of 62
33. 14786136887997
Source:Getty
33 of 62
34. 14786136971983
Source:Getty
34 of 62
35. 14786136994098
Source:Getty
35 of 62
36. 14786137040883
Source:Getty
36 of 62
37. 14786137075615
Source:Getty
37 of 62
38. 1478613709847
Source:Getty
38 of 62
39. 621748798
Source:Getty
39 of 62
40. 14786137064279
Source:Getty
40 of 62
41. 621748748
Source:Getty
41 of 62
42. 621748742
Source:Getty
42 of 62
43. 621748780
Source:Getty
43 of 62
44. 621748772
Source:Getty
44 of 62
45. 14786137238035
Source:Getty
45 of 62
46. 14786137298322
Source:Getty
46 of 62
47. 14786137345588
Source:Getty
47 of 62
48. 621748654
Source:Getty
48 of 62
49. 14786137388002
Source:Getty
49 of 62
50. 14786137495781
Source:Getty
50 of 62
51. 14786137530314
Source:Getty
51 of 62
52. 621748638
Source:Getty
52 of 62
53. 14786137607483
Source:Getty
53 of 62
54. 14786137861643
Source:Getty
54 of 62
55. 621745940
Source:Getty
55 of 62
56. 14786137898946
Source:Getty
56 of 62
57. 14786137894985
Source:Getty
57 of 62
58. 1478604257809
Source:Getty
58 of 62
59. 14786137949504
Source:Getty
59 of 62
60. 14786138043482
Source:Getty
60 of 62
61. 14786138068636
Source:Getty
61 of 62
62. 14786138200274
Source:Getty
62 of 62
Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)