Was Adele’s Grammy Speech To Beyonce Offensive? [EXCLUSIVE]

2 hours ago

Adele cleaned up at the Grammy Awards this past weekend, winning every award she was nominated for. But when it came to Album of the Year, many people were expecting the award to go to Beyonce for Lemonade- including Adele herself! When she got onstage to accept the award, she tearfully talked about her admiration for Queen Bey, and discussed how significant Lemonade was for her, and her friends around her.

That part of the speech had some people up in arms- but did she really say anything offensive? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

