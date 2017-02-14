Keep Kanye West In Your Prayers!!!

Kanye West is reportedly suffering from memory loss after his hospitalization in November.
Chicago artist and Yeezy collaborator Malik Yusef says, “I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours just walking through his health and recovery. His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.” (PopSugar)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s scary to hear Kanye’s suffering memory loss, but the good news is it sounds like he’s getting better.
- Media, fans and paparazzi need to give ‘Ye time to get back to his old self.
- Does this help explain some of his recent behavior?
- The good news is, for someone as famous as Kanye, most of his life has probably been captured on camera.
