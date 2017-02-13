Uncategorized
Nick Cannon No Longer Hosting “America’s Got Talent”

2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Nick Cannon has announced his departure as host on America’s Got Talent, after executives reportedly tried to reprimand him over a racial joke he made on his Showtime comedy special.

“I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” Cannon wrote in a message posted on Instagram and Facebook.

“This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my ‘team’ that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.”


Cannon caused controversy when he used the N-word during the special. “I grew up like a real n****r. All that stuff. But I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n****r card. They did!” he said, “Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows. I can’t do the real n****r stuff no more, because then they’ll put me on TMZ.”

 

