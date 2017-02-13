Cee-Lo Green Attends the Grammys Wearing Nothing But Gold…Literally!!

The Grammys is finally here and each year the award show celebrating all the best that music has to offer also brings about one very interesting trend: outrageously, awful, eye catching and hilarious outfits. While singler Joy Villa might have thought she was going to steal the red carpet with her Donald Trump-inspired outfit, that was just the appetizer before Cee-Lo Green made his grand entrance and revealed his golden ensemble to the world.
Obviously that’s absurd, and it only took seconds for Twitter to react accordingly, and boy did they react. With everything from opining that this was the beginning of his reign as a super-villian, to wondering exactly what drugs he was on, and getting excited about Cee-Lo fighting the Power Rangers in their new movie. This was peak internet reacting, just in time for the big show.
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk and Getty Images
Tweets, Video, and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 10 of 34
11. 615054804Source:Getty 11 of 34
12. 14793923910861Source:Getty 12 of 34
13. 14793923954045Source:Getty 13 of 34
14. 14782851646054Source:Getty 14 of 34
15. 14793923985999Source:Getty 15 of 34
16. 1479392405235Source:Getty 16 of 34
17. 14793924107899Source:Getty 17 of 34
18. 1479392453568Source:Getty 18 of 34
19. 14793924539387Source:Getty 19 of 34
20. 14793924566295Source:Getty 20 of 34
21. 14793924599534Source:Getty 21 of 34
22. 619217332Source:Getty 22 of 34
23. 14793924633618Source:Getty 23 of 34
24. 14793924657306Source:Getty 24 of 34
25. 619217240Source:Getty 25 of 34
26. 14793924755749Source:Getty 26 of 34
27. 14793924763919Source:Getty 27 of 34
28. 619217216Source:Getty 28 of 34
29. 14793924836638Source:Getty 29 of 34
30. 14793924975342Source:Getty 30 of 34
31. 14793925054612Source:Getty 31 of 34
32. 14793925078206Source:Getty 32 of 34
33. 14782852594006Source:Getty 33 of 34
34. 14793925147992Source:Getty 34 of 34
comments – Add Yours