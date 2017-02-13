Chance The Rapper Wins Big At The Grammys!!!

At last night’s Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper became a household name.

The 23-year-old artist from Chicago took home three trophies, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album, and performed “All We Got” with Kirk Franklin and a gospel choir.

A Tribe Called Quest made the most of its time on stage, bringing out Anderson Paak and Busta Rhymes, and making a political statement with a performance of “We the People.”

And of course, who can forget Beyonce. Even though Queen Bey didn’t win big, her presence was felt with an elaborate spoken-word musical performance featuring over a dozen dancers — plus a special shout-out from the Record of the Year winner Adele.

Other highlights from Music’s Biggest Night included:

Chance the Rapper won his first-ever Grammy for “No Problem.” He was so excited he accidentally said a four-letter word when accepting the award for Best Rap Performance during the pre-show.

While Rihanna didn't win any awards, she was still front and center at the awards, sipping from a bedazzled silver flask.

Schoolboy Q showed up to the ceremony with his daughter. She wore a pink Gucci suit while he rocked a pink hoodie with the words "Girl Power."

Joy Villa got a lot of attention for her "Make America Great Again" dress.

Adele won the Album of the Year award and used her time on stage to recognize Beyonce's Lemonade.

Partial List of Winners:

Album Of The Year : 25 — Adele

Record Of The Year : “Hello” — Adele

Song Of The Year : “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best Pop Solo Performance : “Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance :”Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best R&B Performance :”Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance :”Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song : “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best Urban Contemporary Album : Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best R&B Album : Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance : “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance : “Hotline Bling” — Drake

Best Rap Song:: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Best Music Video : “Formation” — Beyoncé

Best Music Film : The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)