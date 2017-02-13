Chance The Rapper Wins Big At The Grammys!!!

At last night’s Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper became a household name.
The 23-year-old artist from Chicago took home three trophies, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album, and performed “All We Got” with Kirk Franklin and a gospel choir.
A Tribe Called Quest made the most of its time on stage, bringing out Anderson Paak and Busta Rhymes, and making a political statement with a performance of “We the People.”
And of course, who can forget Beyonce. Even though Queen Bey didn’t win big, her presence was felt with an elaborate spoken-word musical performance featuring over a dozen dancers — plus a special shout-out from the Record of the Year winner Adele.
Other highlights from Music’s Biggest Night included:
- Chance the Rapper won his first-ever Grammy for “No Problem.” He was so excited he accidentally said a four-letter word when accepting the award for Best Rap Performance during the pre-show.
- While Rihanna didn’t win any awards, she was still front and center at the awards, sipping from a bedazzled silver flask.
- Schoolboy Q showed up to the ceremony with his daughter. She wore a pink Gucci suit while he rocked a pink hoodie with the words “Girl Power.”
- Joy Villa got a lot of attention for her “Make America Great Again” dress.
- Adele won the Album of the Year award and used her time on stage to recognize Beyonce’s Lemonade.
Partial List of Winners:
Album Of The Year: 25 — Adele
Record Of The Year: “Hello” — Adele
Song Of The Year: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello” — Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:”Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best R&B Performance:”Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance:”Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lemonade — Beyoncé
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
Best Rap Song:: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
Best Music Video: “Formation” — Beyoncé
Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)