Adele Breaks Grammy In Half To Share With Beyonce

Beyoncé became a three-time loser for Album of the Year at the Grammys last night, a fact that didn’t escape winner Adele.
After accepting the award, Adele spoke to reporters backstage and dropped a few F-bombs expressing her dismay that Beyoncé has yet to win the biggest Grammy. She asked, “WTF does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”
On stage, Adele kept her acceptance speech PG while holding back tears. For a second, it almost seemed like she might pull a Kanye and give her Grammy over to Bey. She said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé. The album to me is Lemonade.”
She kept it, but broke her Grammy in half to share it with Beyoncé. (People)
Talk About It:
- Previous years, Beyonce lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift and Beck.
- Adele has now surpassed Taylor Swift by winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year – TWICE.
- Beyonce changed Adele’s life the first time she heard “No No No” at the age of 11.
The Best And Worst Style Moments At The Grammys
20 photos Launch gallery
The Best And Worst Style Moments At The Grammys
1. Michael Jackson1 of 20
2. Destiny’s Child2 of 20
3. Natalie Cole3 of 20
4. Lionel Richie and Tina Turner4 of 20
5. Tina Turner and Lionel Richie5 of 20
6. Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina6 of 20
7. Grace Jones and Rick JamesSource:Instagram 7 of 20
8. Beyonce and Tina Turner8 of 20
9. Letoya Luckett9 of 20
10. Prince10 of 20
11. “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans”Hoy John Lennon cumpliría 74 años ⚡️Source:Instagram 11 of 20
12. Janet Jackson and Michael JacksonSource:Instagram 12 of 20
13. Aretha Franklin13 of 20
14. Beyonce and Rihanna14 of 20
15. Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder15 of 20
16. Beyonce and Jay-ZSource:Instagram 16 of 20
17. Whitney Houston17 of 20
18. Jennifer Lopez18 of 20
19. Lauryn Hill19 of 20
20. Beyonce20 of 20
comments – Add Yours