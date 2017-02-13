Adele Breaks Grammy In Half To Share With Beyonce

Beyoncé became a three-time loser for Album of the Year at the Grammys last night, a fact that didn’t escape winner Adele.

After accepting the award, Adele spoke to reporters backstage and dropped a few F-bombs expressing her dismay that Beyoncé has yet to win the biggest Grammy. She asked, “WTF does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

On stage, Adele kept her acceptance speech PG while holding back tears. For a second, it almost seemed like she might pull a Kanye and give her Grammy over to Bey. She said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé. The album to me is Lemonade.”

She kept it, but broke her Grammy in half to share it with Beyoncé. (People)

