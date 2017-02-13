Fasho Celebrity News
Adele Breaks Grammy In Half To Share With Beyonce

59 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Beyoncé became a three-time loser for Album of the Year at the Grammys last night, a fact that didn’t escape winner Adele.

After accepting the award, Adele spoke to reporters backstage and dropped a few F-bombs expressing her dismay that Beyoncé has yet to win the biggest Grammy. She asked, “WTF does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

On stage, Adele kept her acceptance speech PG while holding back tears. For a second, it almost seemed like she might pull a Kanye and give her Grammy over to Bey. She said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé. The album to me is Lemonade.”

She kept it, but broke her Grammy in half to share it with Beyoncé. (People)

  • Previous years, Beyonce lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift and Beck.
  • Adele has now surpassed Taylor Swift by winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year – TWICE.
  • Beyonce changed Adele’s life the first time she heard “No No No” at the age of 11.
The Best And Worst Style Moments At The Grammys

Photos