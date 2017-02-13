Nike Presents the Latest Commercial with LeBron James on Equality

LeBron James newest commercial airs Sunday night during the Grammys.

The Nike ad was shot right here in Cleveland on Jan. 26.

Sunday morning James tweeted the commercial along with the words Equality #StriveForGreatness.



READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Kevin Winter and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Nike, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News