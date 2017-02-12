Church Announcements: How Mother Bakewell Lost Her Son Too Soon [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she is sad to reveal the loss of Mother Bakewell’s eldest son, who was 26 years old and in excellent health. Listen to the audio player to hear more about this tragic and unexpected incident in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

