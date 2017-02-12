Church Announcements: How Mother Bakewell Lost Her Son Too Soon [EXCLUSIVE]

In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she is sad to reveal the loss of Mother Bakewell’s eldest son, who was 26 years old and in excellent health. Listen to the audio player to hear more about this tragic and unexpected incident in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why There Will Be No More Breakfast After Sunday School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Church Announcements: The Fundraiser To Send A Member To Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: New Bathroom Rules For The Super Bowl Party [EXCLUSIVE]
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
100 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 100
2. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 100
3. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 100
4. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 100
5. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 100
6. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 100
7. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 100
8. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 100
9. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 100
10. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 100
11. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 100
12. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 100
13. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 100
14. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 100
15. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 100
16. Rickey Smiley Has Gary Dying Laughing On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 100
17. Rickey Smiley On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 100
18. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Getty 18 of 100
19. Rickey Smiley, Maria More, & HeadkrackSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 19 of 100
20. Maria More & Rickey Smiley Getting Some Fitness Tips On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 20 of 100
21. On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 21 of 100
22. Rickey Smiley & Mykelti T WilliamsonSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 22 of 100
23. Gary, Juicy, and Rickey SmileySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 23 of 100
24. Rickey Smiley & Dr. CollierSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 24 of 100
25. Rickey & His DaughterSource:RickeySmileymorningshow.com 25 of 100
26. I'm so proud of how my son Malik has done in #militaryschool #ThrowbackThursday #TBTSource:Instagram 26 of 100
27. Stevie J & Rickey SmileySource:Radio One Inc. 27 of 100
28. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One Inc. 28 of 100
29. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 29 of 100
30. Rickey Smiley, Porsha Williams & Mama DeeSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 30 of 100
31. Rickey Smiley & Chef MarloSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 31 of 100
32. Rickey Smiley & Slim Jimmy Of Rae SremmurdSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 32 of 100
33. Rickey SmileySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 33 of 100
34. Rickey Smiley & Tori JSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 34 of 100
35. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 35 of 100
36. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 36 of 100
37. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 37 of 100
38. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 38 of 100
39. Rickey Smiley & Porsha WilliamsSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 39 of 100
40. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 40 of 100
41. Da Brat & Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 41 of 100
42. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 42 of 100
43. Rickey Smiley & Porsha WilliamsSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 43 of 100
44. 14624226090714Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 44 of 100
45. 1462422661066Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 45 of 100
46. 14624225550291Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 46 of 100
47. 14624499639242Source:Getty 47 of 100
48. 14624499777274Source:Getty 48 of 100
49. 14624499905677Source:Getty 49 of 100
50. 14624499967292Source:Getty 50 of 100
51. 14624500913604Source:Getty 51 of 100
52. 14624501151357Source:Getty 52 of 100
53. 14624501732137Source:Getty 53 of 100
54. 14624501402858-e1463077408577Source:Getty 54 of 100
55. 14624502712939Source:Getty 55 of 100
56. 14624502664019Source:Getty 56 of 100
57. 14624502759702Source:Getty 57 of 100
58. 14625805232074Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 58 of 100
59. 14628173791987Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 59 of 100
60. 14629241891106Source:TV One 60 of 100
61. 14629242223988Source:TV One 61 of 100
62. 14629241945019Source:TV One 62 of 100
63. 14629242337024Source:TV One 63 of 100
64. 14629242498072Source:TV One 64 of 100
65. 14629242550007Source:TV One 65 of 100
66. 146242262197441Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 66 of 100
67. 14634135257695Source:Interactive One 67 of 100
68. 14634135159074Source:Interactive One 68 of 100
69. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 69 of 100
70. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 70 of 100
71. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 71 of 100
72. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media 72 of 100
73. Rickey Smiley73 of 100
74. Rickey Smiley74 of 100
75. Rickey Smiley75 of 100
76. Rickey Smiley76 of 100
77. TerRio & Rickey SmileySource:@RickeySmiley 77 of 100
78. Rickey Smiley Supports The #BringBackOurGirls Movement78 of 100
79. Rickey Smiley79 of 100
80. Rickey Smiley80 of 100
81. Rickey Smiley81 of 100
82. Rickey Smiley82 of 100
83. Rickey Smiley83 of 100
84. Rickey Smiley Headed To Savannah, GASource:Facebook 84 of 100
85. Pastor Creflo Dollar & Rickey SmileySource:Tami LaTrell 85 of 100
86. Christmas 2013 With Mr. HenrySource:Facebook 86 of 100
87. Rickey Smiley Visits The White HouseSource:Facebook 87 of 100
88. Rickey Smiley In D.C. With His DaughterSource:Facebook 88 of 100
89. Rickey Smiley's DaughterSource:Facebook 89 of 100
90. Rickey Smiley White House ReadySource:Facebook 90 of 100
91. Rickey Smiley & Ed SchultzSource:Facebook 91 of 100
92. Rickey Smiley & Daughter In The White HouseSource:Facebook 92 of 100
93. Rickey Smiley With His Daughter At The White HouseSource:Facebook 93 of 100
94. Rickey Smiley Meeting With President ObamaSource:Facebook 94 of 100
95. Rickey Smiley's Holiday Visit To The White House95 of 100
96. Rickey Smiley On "Dish Nation"96 of 100
97. Rickey Smiley On Halloween 201397 of 100
98. Rickey Smiley & Rock-T On Halloween 2013Source:Glenn Woods 98 of 100
99. Rickey Smiley with Paternity Test Tuesday guests99 of 100
100. Rickey Smiley hosting100 of 100
comments – Add Yours