Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithSharif Mariah Carey Ft. YG – I Don’t (Video)

1 hour ago

On Air With Sharif
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey taps YG for their  “I Don’t” collaboration, creating a fresh sound with sampled production from a vintage Donnell Jones track produced by Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox. When this song first surfaced it was a shocker for many. Watching the video it looks as though Mariah is feeling like herself again. Mariah is definitely killing the elegant and sexy look with the wedding dresses, Chandeliers hanging,  and mansion play alongside YG in this video. This visual made for a elegant and tasteful music video. Watch Below.

 

 

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

Continue reading #OnAirWithSharif Mariah Carey Ft. YG – I Don’t (Video)

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

They’re one of favorite couples at the moment; see photos inside.

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithSharif

OnAirWithSharifDKing.Tumblr.Com

400 , Brian Michael Cox , Donell Jones , HIP-HOP , I dont , Jermaine Dupri , Kings Only , mariah carey , Music , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rnb , VIDEO , YG

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 7 hours ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 22 hours ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 23 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be…
 23 hours ago
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 2 days ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 2 days ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 2 days ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 2 days ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 2 days ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 2 days ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 2 days ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 3 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 3 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 3 days ago
Photos