Nicki Minaj Gives Taylor Swift A Run For Her Money

Or maybe a run for number of hits! Nicki dropped her latest track “Run Up” and it ran right up the charts to #1. Nicki passed Taylor Swift’s number of hits with 71, which places her right under Aretha Franklin.
Oh hey, Taylor😍 – Taylor & I were tied but thanks to u guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week so I was able to inch past her a bit😩🙌🏽. Did u know she's a sag like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera… 😬yup 🎀💕 love them all☺️😘 #MostHot100EntriesByWomen #sagittariusRULES 😉 #ReadyOrNotHereIcome 😴
Congrats!! Since she dropped Meek, looks like she’s on a roll! What’s next? Young Money Reunion?
