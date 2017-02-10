JustAsh
Nicki Minaj Gives Taylor Swift A Run For Her Money

1 hour ago

justash
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Or maybe a run for number of hits! Nicki dropped her latest track “Run Up” and it ran right up the charts to #1. Nicki passed Taylor Swift’s number of hits with 71, which places her right under Aretha Franklin.

 

Congrats!! Since she dropped Meek, looks like she’s on a roll! What’s next? Young Money Reunion?

