Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and it looks like nothing but drama. Does Peter and Cynthia get back together? Phaedra and Apollo finalize their divorce, maybe? And Kim is ready to go toe to toe with Ms. Kenya Moore!

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” Kenya said in the clip.

“B****, you want to be me,” Kim responds. “You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f—ing don’t. Bye.”

Mannnnnn I’m ready!

