Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj Make Up!!!

24 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane have officially squashed their beef… According to the picture they put up on IG & RapUP they had a beef back in 2013

 

They posed for a photo together, middle fingers up, repping Atlanta’s Zone 6.

“Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj,” Gucci captioned the flick. “Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary.” Nicki, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in New York, added some love to the ATL in her caption: “Word to Zone 6.”

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

10 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

Continue reading Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj Make Up!!!

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

 

 

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , GUCCI MANE , Make , nicki minaj , Up

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 13 hours ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 21 hours ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 21 hours ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 22 hours ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 22 hours ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 1 day ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 2 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 2 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 2 days ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 2 days ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 2 days ago
Photos