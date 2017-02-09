Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj Make Up!!!

Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane have officially squashed their beef… According to the picture they put up on IG & RapUP they had a beef back in 2013
They posed for a photo together, middle fingers up, repping Atlanta’s Zone 6.
“Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj,” Gucci captioned the flick. “Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary.” Nicki, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in New York, added some love to the ATL in her caption: “Word to Zone 6.”
