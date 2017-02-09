Former NBA Star Arrested at Knicks Game!!!

Back in the ’90s, Charles Oakley was one of the toughest players in the NBA and a force on the Madison Square Garden court for the New York Knicks. Fans got a glimpse of the old days last night when Oakley got into a fight in the seats during the Knicks-Clippers game.

The game had to be stopped in the first quarter as 53-year-old Oakley, one of the most-beloved players in Knicks history, fought with security as they were trying to escort him out of the arena. Initial reports said that Oakley was shouting at Knicks Owner James Dolan and was asked to leave, but he denies he said anything to him and claims Dolan saw him sitting there and wanted him kicked out. The two have not had a very good relationship over the years.

Once Oakley was finally taken out of the building, he was arrested and charged with assault and criminal trespass. The Knicks later released a statement calling Oakley’s behavior “highly inappropriate and completely abusive,” adding, “He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.” (NY Daily News)

