Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Former NBA Star Arrested at Knicks Game!!!

38 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Back in the ’90s, Charles Oakley was one of the toughest players in the NBA and a force on the Madison Square Garden court for the New York Knicks. Fans got a glimpse of the old days last night when Oakley got into a fight in the seats during the Knicks-Clippers game.

The game had to be stopped in the first quarter as 53-year-old Oakley, one of the most-beloved players in Knicks history, fought with security as they were trying to escort him out of the arena. Initial reports said that Oakley was shouting at Knicks Owner James Dolan and was asked to leave, but he denies he said anything to him and claims Dolan saw him sitting there and wanted him kicked out. The two have not had a very good relationship over the years.

Once Oakley was finally taken out of the building, he was arrested and charged with assault and criminal trespass. The Knicks later released a statement calling Oakley’s behavior “highly inappropriate and completely abusive,” adding, “He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.” (NY Daily News)

Talk About It:

  • Knicks fans love Oakley and hate Dolan, so many were heard chanting “Oakley Oakley” during the melee.
  • At 53-years-old, he still has a lot of fight in him.
  • People still confuse Charles Oakley and Charles Barkley.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More

10 photos Launch gallery

Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More

Continue reading Former NBA Star Arrested at Knicks Game!!!

Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More

arrested , At Knicks , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Former , game , NBA , Star

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 13 hours ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 21 hours ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 21 hours ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 22 hours ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 22 hours ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 1 day ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 2 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 2 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 2 days ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 2 days ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 2 days ago
Photos