A major winter storm is pounding the Northeast, shutting down cities and airports.
Up to a foot of snow, and more in some areas, is expected to fall in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Airports are shut down and thousands of flights have been cancelled. Public schools, colleges and many government offices are also closed. The winter blast comes a day after the area enjoyed temperatures in the 60s. (NY Times)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Mother Nature has gone crazy. Just yesterday people were walking around outside without a jacket.
- Hey, it’s winter. What do you expect?
- At least it’s a fast moving storm. Otherwise areas could have seen two feet of snow.
Atlanta Celebrities React to the Snow Via Twitter
12 photos Launch gallery
Atlanta Celebrities React to the Snow Via Twitter
1. Monica tweeted: “Daddy taking Laiyah to experience a little of this snow LOL❤️ The boys were so excited LOL #5minuteLimit #ItsColdJack LOL”1 of 12
2. Keshia Knight Pulliam tweeted: “It’s really snowing in ATL⛄️!!! I hope my pool doesn’t freeze #AtlSnow #WinterWinderland”2 of 12
3. Kandi Burruss took in the snow with her family, she tweeted: “#funtimes with my fam! @todd167 & @Rileyburruss”3 of 12
4. Ludacris tweeted: “Snowed in…. Oh well, MOVIE DAY at the LUDAPLEX!!!”4 of 12
5. Kandi Burruss also tweeted: “This is the first time that we’ve had real snow since we’ve lived in this house. So @todd167 said we should slide down the hill in a pool float.”5 of 12
6. Ludacris also tweeted: “Still winter fresh!!! #longfaceass #myfootisfreezing”6 of 12
7. Derek J tweeted: “Can’t go out to eat so decided to get my @Chefroble on lol”7 of 12
8. Toya Wright tweeted: “@diaryofluv is not feeling this snow.”8 of 12
9. Porsha Williams tweeted: “Neko LOVES the SNOW ❄”9 of 12
10. Da Brat tweeted: “Had to do it!!!!! It doesn’t snow often in Atl!!”10 of 12
11. Porsha also tweeted: “Finally a place to call warm. lol Drive safe you all! Hope you all make it home in one piece. ❄❄”11 of 12
12. Here’s how Da Brat’s snow angel came out! She tweeted: “Made my angel in Atl snow!!!!”12 of 12
comments – Add Yours