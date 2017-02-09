A major winter storm is pounding the Northeast, shutting down cities and airports.

Up to a foot of snow, and more in some areas, is expected to fall in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Airports are shut down and thousands of flights have been cancelled. Public schools, colleges and many government offices are also closed. The winter blast comes a day after the area enjoyed temperatures in the 60s. (NY Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

Mother Nature has gone crazy. Just yesterday people were walking around outside without a jacket.

Hey, it’s winter. What do you expect?

At least it’s a fast moving storm. Otherwise areas could have seen two feet of snow.