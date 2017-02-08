HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Gives Us Shoulder Action In Vera Wang

Actress Zoe Kravitz appeared at the premier of the HBO series, Big Little Lies, on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles sporting a Vera Wang mini-dress from the Spring 2017 collection.
Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty
Zoe had an explosive 2016 and is starting 2017 off in a great way. The HBO series features Zoe playing the character Bonnie Carlson, as she stars alongside Hollywood powerhouses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.
The dress fits her svelte physique perfectly, in all black and strapless, hanging sexily off of her shoulders. The sleeves are stylishly oversized to give them a fashionable ruffled look. Beauties, a good statement sleeve can set off your outfit and has been spotted numerous times on red carpets, runways, and influencers.