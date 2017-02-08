So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Gives Us Shoulder Action In Vera Wang

4 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Actress Zoe Kravitz appeared at the premier of the HBO series, Big Little Lies, on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles sporting a Vera Wang mini-dress from the Spring 2017 collection.

Vera Wang - Runway - September 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Zoe had an explosive 2016 and is starting 2017 off in a great way. The HBO series features Zoe playing the character Bonnie Carlson, as she stars alongside Hollywood powerhouses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

#biglittlelies • thank you @karayoshimotobua • @ajmukamal • @bella_myia • 🥂❤🥂

A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

The dress fits her svelte physique perfectly, in all black and strapless, hanging sexily off of her shoulders. The sleeves are stylishly oversized to give them a fashionable ruffled look. Beauties, a good statement sleeve can set off your outfit and has been spotted numerous times on red carpets, runways, and influencers.

#zoekravitz #lastnight #premiere #hbo #biglittlelies

A photo posted by Shanell Luster (@shanell94) on

Zoe is also sporting a new platinum hair-do that goes great with her natural, flawless look. We love her natural makeup (and show you how to get the look).

What are your thoughts on her little black dress look? Is it HAUTE OR NAUGHT?!

Vote below and be sure to catch Zoe on HBO February 19.


