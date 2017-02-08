GET THE LOOK: Cardi B. Gives Us Grown Woman Style In Head To Toe Gucci

Love and Hip Hop star Cardi B recently shared a pic on her Instagram page showing herself in full Gucci mode. The rapper had on a gold colored top and skirt, accented with red black and white colors. The top came in a buttoned down cardigan sweater style and the matching skirt came just above her knees.

O shnaaapp ..Gucci from head to toe …….I'll be wearing fashion nova soon THOO 😏 A photo posted by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

Cardi then paired the outfit with a set of gold strapped heels to complete the look. Check out the cute padlock leather Gucci purse as well!

Offset x Cardi B 👀 What do you think? A photo posted by Rap Direct (@rapdirect) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:13am PST

She was later spotted with Migos member Offset, who was also decked out in Gucci as they attended Super bowl events over the weekend. In case you were interested in getting this outfit for yourself, the Cardigan, button down top is $1,300 and the matching skirt is $800. The black and gold purse is $2,290.

What do you think of Cardi B’s outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

