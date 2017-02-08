The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why Bobby Shmurda Is In Solitary Confinement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

7 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Since Bobby Shmurda‘s song became a hit seemingly overnight, things haven’t gone well for him. All the things he bragged about doing in the hit came back to bite him when police used the lyrics as a way to get him and some of his homies thrown into prison.

Things haven’t gotten much better since, as Bobby has seen his prison sentence extended since he ended up behind bars. Most recently, though, he was moved into solitary confinement, because of something someone did to him, not the other way around. Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack explain more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

