Rapper Jim Jones Is A Rock Star Now

Jim Jones is a Roc star now.

The DipSet capo has buried his beef with Jay Z and signed to Hov’s Roc Nation. In recent weeks, Jones has been teasing the partnership on Instagram with pictures and video taken at Roc Nation headquarters in New York City. After rumors popped up that Jimmy had signed with the Roc, the Harlem native’s longtime friend Vic Medina confirmed it on Instagram, posting a picture of the capo signing his contract.

There’s no word if Jim Jones has signed an artist or management deal with the company founded by Jay Z.

