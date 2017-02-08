Fasho Celebrity News
Rapper Jim Jones Is A Rock Star Now

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Jim Jones is a Roc star now.

The DipSet capo has buried his beef with Jay Z and signed to Hov’s Roc Nation. In recent weeks, Jones has been teasing the partnership on Instagram with pictures and video taken at Roc Nation headquarters in New York City. After rumors popped up that Jimmy had signed with the Roc, the Harlem native’s longtime friend Vic Medina confirmed it on Instagram, posting a picture of the capo signing his contract.

There’s no word if Jim Jones has signed an artist or management deal with the company founded by Jay Z.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Jones joins a lineup of recent signees that includes The LOX, Yo Gotti and Fat Joe.
  • Back in June, Jim dropped The Kitchen featuring appearances from ASAP Ferg, Kevin Gates, Dave East and Bridget Kelly.
  • Jim Jones has famously bragged about robbing labels for their budgets. Hov better watch out.
  • Let’s see what kind of moves Mr. Vampire Life makes now that he’s no longer a free agent.
  • In show business, there’s few problems and personal differences that money can’t solve. The question is, while this create more tension between Jimmy and Cam?
Photos