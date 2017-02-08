Fasho Celebrity News
#EasyD Twitter Let Donald Trump Have It!!!

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Live by the sword, die by the sword. The Twitterverse is having a field day with President Trump.

This morning (Wednesday), he tweeted about the immigration ban, writing, “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”

No surprise, the hashtag #EasyD is trending. Here’s what people are saying:

  • Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon…
  • Maybe Easy D is his safe word with #PresidentBannon?
  • @realDonaldTrump Cruisin’ down the street in my bathrobe #EasyD#StraightOuttaCompetence
  • Did Trump just create his own rapper for black history month?
  • At a certain point, you’re just helping the writers at SNL.
  • It’s clear Trump has given these Biden memes a Presidential upgrade. #EasyD#Nordstrom

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We’re not even sure what he actually meant by “Easy D.”
  • It’s too bad Kanye isn’t in his corner anymore.
  • If he were actually a rapper, Trump would be a publicist’s nightmare with all of these tweets.
  • Let’s hope he has enough of a sense of humor to enjoy the trolling.
don juan fasho

35 photos Launch gallery

