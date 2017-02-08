EasyD Twitter Let Donald Trump Have It!!!

Live by the sword, die by the sword. The Twitterverse is having a field day with President Trump.

This morning (Wednesday), he tweeted about the immigration ban, writing, “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”

No surprise, the hashtag #EasyD is trending. Here’s what people are saying:

Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon…

Maybe Easy D is his safe word with #PresidentBannon?

@realDonaldTrump Cruisin’ down the street in my bathrobe # EasyD #StraightOuttaCompetence

#StraightOuttaCompetence Did Trump just create his own rapper for black history month?

At a certain point, you’re just helping the writers at SNL .

. It’s clear Trump has given these Biden memes a Presidential upgrade. #EasyD#Nordstrom

Fasho Thoughts: