Wendy Williams Has Some Not So Nice Words About Nicki Minaj

2 hours ago

Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala

Source: Teresa Kroeger / Getty

Wendy Williams gives her two cents on one of your favorite rapper, Nicki Minaj.

“There’s something about your reputation Nicki, that has followed you almost since your career got started and doesn’t seem to be getting any better. And that maybe is why you’re not in the new Ocean’s 8 movie.” – TJB

Yikes. I mean, does Wendy have the best reputation in the game though? Check out the clip below.

What are your thoughts?

