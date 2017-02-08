Wendy Williams Has Some Not So Nice Words About Nicki Minaj

Wendy Williams gives her two cents on one of your favorite rapper, Nicki Minaj.
“There’s something about your reputation Nicki, that has followed you almost since your career got started and doesn’t seem to be getting any better. And that maybe is why you’re not in the new Ocean’s 8 movie.” – TJB
Yikes. I mean, does Wendy have the best reputation in the game though? Check out the clip below.
We are gonna need our boo @nickiminaj to answer Wendall on these claims because we know @wendyshow has a lot of connects for Sugar. Dont get it twisted. Cc @thejasminebrand_ #WendyWilliams says #NickiMinaj has a reputation for being difficult to work with & she was passed up for #Oceans8 bc of her attitude. #NickiMinaj #wendywilliams
What are your thoughts?