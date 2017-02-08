Music
RHOA Sheree’ Son Kairo Is Fantasia’s New Leading Man [VIDEO]

Last time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sheree’ Whitfield’s son Kairo was trying his hand at modeling with the tutelage of his mother. Sheree’ wanted him to start at Fashion Week in New York, but Cynthia Bailey didn’t think that was a realistic goal.

However R&B singer Fantasia thought that young Kairo being her leading man was an obtainable goal. Which brings us to “When I Met You”, Fantasia’s history of young love new music video, that features RHOA offspring Kairo Whitfield as Ms. Barrino’s love interest.

Kairo didn’t walk in Fashion week, but he will sure walk on your heart runway on this hit. Since Sheree’ is from Cleveland I wonder will she bring Kairo to walk the stage with Fantasia for Valentines Day at Quicken loans. Hmmm we’ll see. Until then check out Fantasia’s featuring the appearance of Kairo below “When I Met You” video below.

