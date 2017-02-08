News
Home > News

Woman Divorces Her Husband Of 22 Years After He Voted For Trump

New President, who dis?

5 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Donald Trump is not only out here affecting individual and family lives, but longtime marriages are suffering as well.

The New York Daily News reports that a Washington state retiree called it quits with her husband of 22 years because he voted for The Donald. Seventy-three-year-old Gayle McCormick is a retired California prison guard who calls herself a “Democrat leaning toward socialist,” and saw her husband’s vote as a deal breaker.

She told reporters, “It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump. It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realized how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger.” McCormick added that she knew her husband leaned right politically, but she felt “betrayed” last year after he casually mentioned during lunch with friends that he planned to vote for Trump.

Although she has not revealed her own vote, Facebook posts from November indicate McCormick did not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton. It’s never too late to get woke.

Election 2016: The Stars Came Out To Vote

6 photos Launch gallery

Election 2016: The Stars Came Out To Vote

Continue reading Election 2016: The Stars Came Out To Vote

Election 2016: The Stars Came Out To Vote

divorce , Donald Trump , gayle mccormick , Republican , vote

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 5 hours ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 5 hours ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 5 hours ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 6 hours ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 8 hours ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 8 hours ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 20 hours ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 21 hours ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 1 day ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 1 day ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 1 day ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
The Game Gets Sentenced For Punching A Police Officer
 1 day ago
Photos