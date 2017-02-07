The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Tartt On How To Revive A Relationship In A Rut [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Relationship expert Dr. Tartt came through to the morning show to answer love questions and give some sound advice to listeners. He talked about preserving and building the intimacy in a relationship. But he’s not talking about in the bedroom- he’s talking about emotionally.

All relationships go through a rut, Dr. Tartt explains, which makes the parties involved feel like the love is gone and there’s no hope for the relationship. But the truth is, you have to put in the work that will rebuild the love, because love is an active verb, not just a noun. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

