What The Real Goal Of Black History Month Is Supposed To Be [EXCLUSIVE]

24 hours ago

Every year, when Black History Month comes around, people go back and forth in debate about the necessity of the month. The problem with that, thought, is that these debates often take place without any real foundation in knowledge about how February even became dedicated to black history in the first place.

Jeff Johnson breaks it all the way down and explains exactly what our duties really are during Black History Month, according to the man who started it all in 1926: Carter G. Woodson. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

3 Things You Should Know , Jeff Johnson

Photos