What The Real Goal Of Black History Month Is Supposed To Be [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every year, when Black History Month comes around, people go back and forth in debate about the necessity of the month. The problem with that, thought, is that these debates often take place without any real foundation in knowledge about how February even became dedicated to black history in the first place.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jeff Johnson breaks it all the way down and explains exactly what our duties really are during Black History Month, according to the man who started it all in 1926: Carter G. Woodson. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Black History Month At The White House Was The Best It’s Ever Been [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: LeToya Luckett Explains Why Black History Month Is Important [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Racquel Robinson Explains Why Black History Month Will Always Be Relevant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]