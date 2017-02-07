The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Beyonce Will Get Paid Whether She Performs At Coachella Or Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

6 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Fans were pumped to hear about the news of Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining this year’s Coachella music festival. But when Beyonce announced that she’s pregnant with twins, people began to wonder. But Beyonce fans might remember that some of her most legendary performances were while she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.

The truth is, Beyonce can’t really be stopped. In fact, she’s actually going to get paid regardless of whether she performs or not. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

You know you’re Beyonce when you just slay, walking around.

