Kanye West No Longer Endorses Trump!!

1 hour ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Kanye West has decided he is no longer supporting Trump.

After endorsing and meeting with him Kanye will no longer be down with our current president. According to TMZ Mr West has deleted all of his Trump Tweets.

Kanye Wrote, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos