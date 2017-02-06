The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Was Personally Affected By The Falcons’ Super Bowl Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley this morning, he was so upset that he could barely form words. As many sports fans do with big sporting events, he put some money down on a bet. He was so sure that the Falcons would win- a little too sure, because now he’s out lots and lots of money.

February 6: This Day in Black History

February 6: This Day in Black History

February 6: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Photos