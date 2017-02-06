Everything You Need To Know About Lady Gaga’s Outfits At The Superbowl

Hello Beautiful Staff

Pop Starperformed at the Halftime Show for Super Bowl 51. She definitely brought it, taking diva performances to a new level with her selection of outfits. Lady Gaga has been known to sport outrageous pieces of clothing over the span of her career, but lately it seems a bit toned down – still keeping the Lady Gaga essence in effect.

She arrived at the pre-game show on Sunday wearing a Vera Wang ensemble and Casadei black pumps.

Gaga started off the show in a custom made Atelier Versace jumpsuit that featured Swarovski Crystals and matching knee-high boots as she belted her hit tune, “Poker Face.” The jumpsuit also displayed detailed shoulder work, giving a sophisticated shoulder-pad look that suited the singer and her performance style perfectly.

Midway into her performance, Gaga kept the stunning theme going with another Atelier Versace outfit selected by stylist Cameron Silver, who also styled for Beyonce’s 2013 Super Bowl Performance. This outfit coincided with the whole football theme, with a football jersey styled top that displayed even bigger shoulders spikes that glistened in gold.

Closing out her electrical performance, Gaga wore a final Atelier Versace creation, with more embroidery to show off her curves in dazzling shorts and a white top that resembled football should-pads, also accented with crystals. Gaga kept the Super Bowl theme strong throughout her performance and the creativity of her outfits.

Which of her outfits was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

