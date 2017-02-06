Who Is To Blame For The Atlanta Falcons’ Losing The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons watched in dismay as the Patriots caught up to their 25-point lead by the end of the Super Bowl game this weekend. Now they’re looking for answers- how could a team start so strong and end up not holding the trophy when it’s all said and done?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The morning show crew dissects all the factors in the game to the best of their ability to try and figure out where things went wrong. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Church Announcements: New Bathroom Rules For The Super Bowl Party [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rappers Reacted To Atlanta’s Super Bowl Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Get Gucci Mane To Perform At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]