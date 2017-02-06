The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break Dedicated To Devastated Falcons Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

3 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Fans who watched the Super Bowl and rooted for Atlanta were shocked when the Patriots managed to take the game back and bring home the win! So Rickey Smiley decided to dedicate the latest Praise Break to fans who might be feeling down today. Click on the audio player to hear his message and Sounds of Blackness‘ Optimism in this exclusive clip.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: William Murphy “Praise Is What I Do” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Sounds Of Blackness “Royalty” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Praise Break: Canton Jones “G.O.D.” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

atlanta , falcons , NFL , Praise Break , Sounds of Blackness , super bowl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 7 hours ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 7 hours ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 7 hours ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 1 day ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 2 days ago
Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives
 3 days ago
Niecy Nash’s Nail Salon Dramedy ‘Claws’ Drops First Trailer
 3 days ago
BET Greenlights Drama Series Pilot Based On The…
 3 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 3 days ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 3 days ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 3 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 4 days ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 4 days ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 4 days ago
Photos