Praise Break Dedicated To Devastated Falcons Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans who watched the Super Bowl and rooted for Atlanta were shocked when the Patriots managed to take the game back and bring home the win! So Rickey Smiley decided to dedicate the latest Praise Break to fans who might be feeling down today. Click on the audio player to hear his message and Sounds of Blackness‘ Optimism in this exclusive clip.
Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!
