PreMadonna & Buck On Why They Didn’t Enjoy Filming “Marriage Boot Camp” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

6 hours ago

PreMadonna and Buck from “Marriage Boot Camp” came through to the morning show to talk about their journey as a couple and how they found themselves on the show. They reveal what they fight over the most, and why they felt they needed to get some help.

Plus, PreMadonna explains why she didn’t enjoy filming the show, saying the rest of the couples in the cast drove her crazy. She noted which one of the couples in particular were challenging to be around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

