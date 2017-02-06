Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of "No Woman No Cry," "Jammin'," and "Exodus."

6 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment
Bob Marley

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Original, high-quality recordings of the late Bob Marley‘s 1974-78 London and Paris concerts have been restored, BBC reports — and just in time for his birthday.

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of “No Woman No Cry,” “Jammin’,” and “Exodus.” They were restored from what was initially believed to be irreparable water damage.

From BBC:

“The tapes were found in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London, where Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

They were discovered when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance.

From the 13 reel-to-reel analogue master tapes, 10 were fully restored, two were blank and one was beyond repair. Work lasted one year and cost £25,000 ($31,200).

‘They were (in an) appalling (condition)… I wasn’t too hopeful,’Martin Nichols, a sound engineer at the White House Studios in the west of England, told the BBC.

The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).”

Today (February 6) would have been Marley’s 72nd birthday.

SOURCE: BBC, YouTube

bob marley

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 7 hours ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 7 hours ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 7 hours ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 1 day ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 2 days ago
Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives
 3 days ago
Niecy Nash’s Nail Salon Dramedy ‘Claws’ Drops First Trailer
 3 days ago
BET Greenlights Drama Series Pilot Based On The…
 3 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 3 days ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 3 days ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 3 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 4 days ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 4 days ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 4 days ago
Photos