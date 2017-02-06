Fasho Celebrity News
What Was The Best Super Bowl Commercials??? [VIDEOS]

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
For some, the best part of the Super Bowl are the commercials. This year a spot on the telecast cost an average of $5 million. Here are the ads getting the most buzz.

Bai’s Big Game Ad, starring Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken

Budweiser’s “Born The Hard Way”

Skittles’s “Romance”

 

Bud Light’s “Ghost Spuds”

 

Mr. Clean’s “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Kia Niro’s “Hero’s Journey” starring Melissa McCarthy

 

Avocados From Mexico’s “Secret Society”

 

Nintendo Switch

 

Tide’s Gronk’s Cleaners Discount

 

SquareSpace’s “Calling John Malkovich”

Photos