What Was The Best Super Bowl Commercials??? [VIDEOS]

For some, the best part of the Super Bowl are the commercials. This year a spot on the telecast cost an average of $5 million. Here are the ads getting the most buzz.
Bai’s Big Game Ad, starring Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken
Budweiser’s “Born The Hard Way”
Skittles’s “Romance”
Bud Light’s “Ghost Spuds”
Mr. Clean’s “Cleaner of Your Dreams”
Kia Niro’s “Hero’s Journey” starring Melissa McCarthy
Avocados From Mexico’s “Secret Society”
Nintendo Switch
Tide’s Gronk’s Cleaners Discount
SquareSpace’s “Calling John Malkovich”
9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss
9 photos Launch gallery
9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss
1.1 of 9
2. Pepsi: Joy Of Pepsi2 of 9
3. Doritos: Ultrasound3 of 9
4. Budweiser: Simply Put4 of 9
5. Campbell’s: This One’s For Mom5 of 9
6. Colgate: Every Drop Counts6 of 9
7. NFL: Super Bowl Babies7 of 9
8. T-Mobile: Restricted Bling8 of 9
9. Pantene: Strong Is Beautiful9 of 9
comments – Add Yours