Less Than A Week Away From The 59th Grammy Awards Best Rap/Sung Performance

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
We’re less than a week away from the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

In the running for Best Rap/Sung Performance, we’ve got Beyonce, Drake, D.R.A.M. and Kanye West. Kanye competes with himself, as “Ultralight Beam” featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The Dream goes head-to-head with “Famous” featuring Rihanna.  First-time nominee D.R.A.M. hopes his track “Broccoli” with Lil Yachty can defeat certified superstars like Drake with “Hotline Bling” and Beyonce featuring Kendrick Lamar with “Freedom.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

  • “Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Hotline Bling” – Drake
  • “Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
  • “Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream
  • “Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
