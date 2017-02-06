Less Than A Week Away From The 59th Grammy Awards Best Rap/Sung Performance

We’re less than a week away from the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

In the running for Best Rap/Sung Performance, we’ve got Beyonce, Drake, D.R.A.M. and Kanye West. Kanye competes with himself, as “Ultralight Beam” featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The Dream goes head-to-head with “Famous” featuring Rihanna. First-time nominee D.R.A.M. hopes his track “Broccoli” with Lil Yachty can defeat certified superstars like Drake with “Hotline Bling” and Beyonce featuring Kendrick Lamar with “Freedom.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

