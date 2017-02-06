Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Tom Brady’s Jersey Stolen After The Big Win!!!

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Tom Brady left no doubt about who the greatest quarterback of all-time is. The only unanswered question is, “Who stole his jersey?”

While the press was cruising around the Patriots’ locker room, one reporter captured Patriots owner Robert Kraft sharing a sweet moment with Brady who told him that somebody stole his game jersey. Kraft then joked, “Well we’ll have to look online.” Brady didn’t appear too upset about it, but he was clearly shocked that someone could have walked out of the locker room with it. (CBS Sports)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Some are saying it’s possible the NFL took the jersey to send it to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
  • Brady is probably very upset about it. It was a record-breaking game for him and he most certainly would love to have his jersey.
  • It’s possible somebody inside the locker room got their mitts on it and swiped it. There’s got to surveillance footage somewhere.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

Continue reading #WTFasho Tom Brady’s Jersey Stolen After The Big Win!!!

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

#WTFasho , After , Big , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Jersey , stolen , The , Tom Brady's , Win

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives
 3 days ago
Niecy Nash’s Nail Salon Dramedy ‘Claws’ Drops First Trailer
 3 days ago
BET Greenlights Drama Series Pilot Based On The…
 3 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 3 days ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 3 days ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 3 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 4 days ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 4 days ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 4 days ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 4 days ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 5 days ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 5 days ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 5 days ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 5 days ago
Photos