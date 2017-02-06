WTFasho Tom Brady’s Jersey Stolen After The Big Win!!!

Tom Brady left no doubt about who the greatest quarterback of all-time is. The only unanswered question is, “Who stole his jersey?”
While the press was cruising around the Patriots’ locker room, one reporter captured Patriots owner Robert Kraft sharing a sweet moment with Brady who told him that somebody stole his game jersey. Kraft then joked, “Well we’ll have to look online.” Brady didn’t appear too upset about it, but he was clearly shocked that someone could have walked out of the locker room with it. (CBS Sports)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Some are saying it’s possible the NFL took the jersey to send it to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
- Brady is probably very upset about it. It was a record-breaking game for him and he most certainly would love to have his jersey.
- It’s possible somebody inside the locker room got their mitts on it and swiped it. There’s got to surveillance footage somewhere.
9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss
9 photos Launch gallery
9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss
1.1 of 9
2. Pepsi: Joy Of Pepsi2 of 9
3. Doritos: Ultrasound3 of 9
4. Budweiser: Simply Put4 of 9
5. Campbell’s: This One’s For Mom5 of 9
6. Colgate: Every Drop Counts6 of 9
7. NFL: Super Bowl Babies7 of 9
8. T-Mobile: Restricted Bling8 of 9
9. Pantene: Strong Is Beautiful9 of 9
comments – Add Yours