Church Announcements: New Bathroom Rules For The Super Bowl Party [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she has a message from the host of this year’s super bowl party about some changes in the rules for the bathroom. Listen to the audio player to hear what’s changed in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

