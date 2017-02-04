Fasho Best And Worst Big Game Half Time Shows!!!

Rolling Stone has ranked 28 Super Bowl halftime shows from worst to best, and The Black Eyed Peas in 2011 is the worst, while U2 in 2002 is the best. Here is the full list:
- 28. Black Eyed Peas (2011)
- 27. Everything From 1967-1989 (all the halftime shows from Super Bowl 1 through 23)
- 26. New Kids on the Block (1991)
- 25. Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)
- 24. Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)
- 23. Patti LaBelle, Tony Bennett, Teddy Pendergrass and Miami Sound Machine (1995)
- 22. Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Doug Kershaw and Snoopy (1990)
- 21. The Blues Brothers with special guest ZZ Top (1997)
- 20. The Who (2010)
- 19. Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and The Judds (1994)
- 18. Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson and Nelly (2004)
- 17. Boyz II Men (1998)
- 16. Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)
- 15. Shania Twain, Sting and No Doubt (2003)
- 14. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)
- 13. Diana Ross (1996)
- 12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)
- 11. Michael Jackson (1993)
- 10. Paul McCartney (2005)
- 9. Katy Perry and Missy Elliott (2015)
- 8. The Rolling Stones (2006)
- 7. Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)
- 6. Madonna (2012)
- 5. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)
- 4. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, N’Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)
- 3. Beyonce (2013)
- 2. Prince (2007)
- 1. U2 (2002)
Lady Gaga is this year’s attraction, Sunday in Houston.
How do you feel about this list?
#INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Share The Most Adorable Mommy-Daughter Moments Before The Super Bowl
29 photos Launch gallery
#INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Share The Most Adorable Mommy-Daughter Moments Before The Super Bowl
1. Take a look at all of the adorable behind the scene photos of Blue Ivy and Queen Bey before the Super Bowl.Source:Instagram 1 of 29
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 29
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 29
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 29
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 29
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 29
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 29
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 29
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 29
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 29
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 29
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 29
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 29
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 29
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 29
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 29
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 29
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 29
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 29
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 29
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 29
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 29
23.Source:Instagram 23 of 29
24.Source:Instagram 24 of 29
25.Source:Instagram 25 of 29
26.Source:Instagram 26 of 29
27.Source:Instagram 27 of 29
28.Source:Instagram 28 of 29
29.Source:Instagram 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours