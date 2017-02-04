Fasho Celebrity News
Fasho Best And Worst Big Game Half Time Shows!!!

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Rolling Stone has ranked 28 Super Bowl halftime shows from worst to best, and The Black Eyed Peas in 2011 is the worst, while U2 in 2002 is the best. Here is the full list:

  • 28. Black Eyed Peas (2011)
  • 27. Everything From 1967-1989 (all the halftime shows from Super Bowl 1 through 23)
  • 26. New Kids on the Block (1991)
  • 25. Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)
  • 24. Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)
  • 23. Patti LaBelle, Tony Bennett, Teddy Pendergrass and Miami Sound Machine (1995)
  • 22. Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Doug Kershaw and Snoopy (1990)
  • 21. The Blues Brothers with special guest ZZ Top (1997)
  • 20. The Who (2010)
  • 19. Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and The Judds (1994)
  • 18. Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson and Nelly (2004)
  • 17. Boyz II Men (1998)
  • 16. Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)
  • 15. Shania Twain, Sting and No Doubt (2003)
  • 14. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)
  • 13. Diana Ross (1996)
  • 12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)
  • 11. Michael Jackson (1993)
  • 10. Paul McCartney (2005)
  • 9. Katy Perry and Missy Elliott (2015)
  • 8. The Rolling Stones (2006)
  • 7. Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)
  • 6. Madonna (2012)
  • 5. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)
  • 4. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, N’Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)
  • 3. Beyonce (2013)
  • 2. Prince (2007)
  • 1. U2 (2002)

Lady Gaga is this year’s attraction, Sunday in Houston.

How do you feel about this list?

