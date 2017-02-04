Nicki Minaj Beefs Up Her Security!!!

Nicki Minaj’s place is about to become Fort Knox.
Following a burglary of $200,000 worth of stuff that left her multimillion dollar home in tatters, Nicki is investing in lots of home security. For starters, she’s going to upgrade her home security system to include cameras covering the entire property. And she’s going to hire a round-the-clock security force that will make sure no unauthorized visitors make it in — whether or not Nicki’s home. (TMZ)
Talk About It:
- Nicki learned a valuable lesson — she’s not gonna get caught slipping again.
- Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…won’t get fooled again.
- When you’re rich and famous, there’s always a target on your back.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’
8 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’
1. Nicki Minaj Covers Nylon MagSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. On Being A BossSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. On Her Upcoming TV Show Inspired By Her LifeSource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. On Being A Female In The IndustrySource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Nicki Minaj For Nylon MagSource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. On Her Role In ‘Barbershop’Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. On Her Role As Executive ProducerSource:Instagram 7 of 8
8. On Wanting To Do More ActingSource:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours