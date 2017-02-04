Fasho Celebrity News
Nicki Minaj Beefs Up Her Security!!!

2 hours ago

Nicki Minaj’s place is about to become Fort Knox.

Following a burglary of $200,000 worth of stuff that left her multimillion dollar home in tatters, Nicki is investing in lots of home security. For starters, she’s going to upgrade her home security system to include cameras covering the entire property. And she’s going to hire a round-the-clock security force that will make sure no unauthorized visitors make it in — whether or not Nicki’s home. (TMZ)

  • Nicki learned a valuable lesson — she’s not gonna get caught slipping again.
  • Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…won’t get fooled again.
  • When you’re rich and famous, there’s always a target on your back.
