Women In Black: Taraji P. Henson And Jennifer Lopez Bring It On Latest W Magazine Cover

Hello Beautiful Staff

Actresses Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Lopez come through as they dominate the March issue of W Magazine. The two beauties are joined by other fashion queens, including supermodel Kate Moss, fashion queen Donatella Versace, and actress Jessica Chastain. Stylist Edward Enninful had the women slaying in all black Versace, posing in sexy power poses. Inside the issue, Taraji and Jennifer slay even more while telling us what’s on their minds.

Taraji takes her sexiness in black to another level, when posing alone wearing a black lingerie Lanvin dress smoking a cigarette. She gives nothing but Cookie vibes when asked about her life and recent accomplishments.

When real recognize REAL AF. I adore you @badgalriri #womencelebratingwomen @wmag #Repost @badgalriri ・・・ come all the way thru killa!! intelligence x beauty x talent x hood af @tarajiphenson A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:14am PST

“You have to see yourself inside the dream, you know? Why you gonna do something to fail? No, baby, that ain’t me! I always wanted to be one of the big dogs,” she proclaims. Taraji shows no signs of slowing down, breaking stereotypes of being a black actress in Hollywood over 40. She’s accomplished a lot, but refuses to be content, stating “Now, have they put all the zeroes on my check that I deserve? That’s the question, but not even for me because I don’t write the checks. I just keep working hard, knowing it will come.”

Jennifer also had a lot to say as she reflected on her own successful, multi-dimensional career. Sporting a gold sexy body suit for her spotlight in the magazine, the 47-year old lets it be known she doesn’t have time for the B.S.

She expresses, “I have no patience for anything that’s not real, just no bulls–t.” The singer also reflects that she’s embracing herself and her beauty now more than she’s ever done before, saying she’s loving every inch of herself with no apologies or regrets.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

What do you think of Taraji and Jennifer’s looks for W Magazine?

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

Taraji P. Henson Rents Chicago Theater For Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening