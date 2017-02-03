LET’S MAKEUP: How To Create The ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

Hello Beautiful Staff

The natural look is definitely in this season. From Gabrielle Union to Tracee Ellis Ross, the natural look has taken over the red carpet and beyond. It’s so popular because of the soft, feminine look that’s achieved in the end. You can create this easy to do look for day-to-day office duties to an outing at the gala or an after-hours gatherings.

Purples, blues, and sunset colors can add nice soft accents to this look as well. You can bring out your eyes by giving them a bold look with the soft natural makeup finish. This look is also awesome because you can easily even your skin tone, highlight and contour lightly to bring natural dimension to your face for a fresh and dewy finish.

Check out Hello Live with Creative Style and Beauty Editor Danielle James, who sat down with professional makeup artist Danielle Henry to give you step by step instructions on how to achieve this beautiful look. You’ll get insight on shimmer and shine palettes that aren’t too overwhelming, along with beautiful shades of pink that match perfectly with brown tones.

STEP 1

Lay down cream foundation on skin with foundation brush. Highlight underneath the eyes in a V-shape form, from the nose area and outward. Use concealer that is a couple of shades lighter than your complexion.

STEP 2

Set the cream products with a finishing or setting powder. Sasha Buttercup Setting Powder is used to achieve this part of setting the foundation. Press lightly into the skin around the eyes and the forehead working inward and then outward to minimalize creasing. This will prevent sliding or melting in hot temperatures. When applying to the eyes, make sure you’re patting the product down instead of brushing, to avoid removing the previous application.

STEP 3

Contour with cream foundation on the forehead and outer sides of face (cheek and jawbone area). Remember, work in an inward to outward direction. Covergirl Queen Collection in Ebony Brown is used on our model.

STEP 4

Apply overall setting powder under eye area using Dark Deepest Mineralized Powder by M.A.C. on the forehead cheeks, chin. Remember – pat lightly! This sets your base, bringing the dimension to your skin.

STEP 5

Now you work on your eyes. Use transitioning color on eyelid area by applying a natural brown shade, such as M.A.C. Eyeshadow in Saddle, sweeping from one end to the other with little pressure to avoid over-application.

STEP 6

You can use a soft shimmer color as well at this point on the eyelids. Lightly press over the eye lid area. A soft pink shimmer color (Freebird Vice Palette by Urban Decay is used here) always looks nice.

STEP 7

Add highlighter to bring that fresh look to the skin – The Balm Highlighter in Hot Mama. Apply the highlighter at the top of the cheek bone – the highest point of your face for nice light reflection. Also apply to the upper lip and tip of the nose.

STEP 8

To top off the look, add lip gloss – again a soft pink is great for this look, starting at the center of the lip and working your way outward. Rub your lips together and you’re all done!

You’re good to go for your next outing; not too little and not too much to have you looking your best. Be sure to check out the video and leave questions and comments on our Facebook page!

