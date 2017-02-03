Mayfield Hts Man Connected to the Death of Alianna DeFreeze Arrested [Video]

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Cleveland teen.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested Thursday in Mayfield Heights.

Alianna DeFreeze, 14, was found dead in an abandon home on Cleveland’s east side earlier this week.

“We need to make sure (Whitaker) never walks our streets again,” said Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams, adding Whitaker has a lengthy criminal history.

Williams said there are still pieces of the puzzle left to put together, but police are sure Whitaker was “directly connected” to the DeFreeze case.

Whitaker, of South Euclid, has been charged with aggravated murder in this case. This isn’t the first time he’s faced criminal charges. Whitaker was charged with sexual battery and felonious assault of a 45-year-old woman in 2005. He had been listed as a sex offender.

A family member of the victim says the family does not know Whitaker.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said earlier in the day Thursday that 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze died of “multiple injuries.”

