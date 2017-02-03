If there’s anything Ivanka Trump should’ve learned from her time on The Apprentice, it’s how to deal with being fired.

The New York Times reports that Nordstrom has officially decided to cut ties with the new first daughter. On Thursday, the department store removed her brand from a list on its site and said in a statement, “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for [Spring] season.”

Availability of Ivanka’s products had been declining on Nordstrom’s website for weeks. The news comes at a time when the majority of Americans are protesting against anything sporting the Trump name. The move also comes amid an effort by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to encourage shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his family and his donors.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka and her family will reap the repercussions of her father’s controversial behavior. Macy’s dropped Donald Trump‘s dress shirts and accessories in 2015 after he described Mexican immigrants as “killers” and “rapists.”