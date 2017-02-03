News
Home > News

Ivanka Trump Got Fired – Literally

When life imitates art.

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Donald Trump Opens Trump International Hotel in Washington

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


If there’s anything Ivanka Trump should’ve learned from her time on The Apprentice, it’s how to deal with being fired.

The New York Times reports that Nordstrom has officially decided to cut ties with the new first daughter. On Thursday, the department store removed her brand from a list on its site and said in a statement, “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for [Spring] season.”

Availability of Ivanka’s products had been declining on Nordstrom’s website for weeks. The news comes at a time when the majority of Americans are protesting against anything sporting the Trump name. The move also comes amid an effort by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to encourage shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his family and his donors.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka and her family will reap the repercussions of her father’s controversial behavior. Macy’s dropped Donald Trump‘s dress shirts and accessories in 2015 after he described Mexican immigrants as “killers” and “rapists.”

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

#grabyourwallet , brand , Donald Trump , dropped , fired , Ivanka Trump , Nordstrom

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 11 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 13 hours ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 13 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 2 days ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 2 days ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 2 days ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 2 days ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 2 days ago
Photos