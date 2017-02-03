News
Trump Administration Just Made Us Less Safe By Reversing Background Checks For Guns

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Donald Trump and his camp are making guns available again.

CNN reports that the Republican-led House voted Thursday to repeal an Obama-era regulation that required the Social Security Administration to disclose information about people with mental illness to the national gun background check system. The House vote of 235-180 could undo the block on some recipients of disability benefits from buying guns.

Barack Obama‘s rule sought to limit the ability of those with mental illness to purchase guns, but it drew criticism for casting too wide a net and not providing the opportunity for due process. Democrats complained that Trump’s repeal of the rule, which was adopted in the waning days of the Obama administration, will lead to more gun violence.

However, the Senate is expected to pass the National Rifle Association-backed measure sooner rather than later and Trump is expected to sign it.

